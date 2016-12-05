Dec 5 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer and Avillion announce positive top-line results for
Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF for first-line treatment of
Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia
* Pfizer Inc - study met its primary endpoint of major
molecular response (MMR) at 12 months
* Pfizer Inc - will work with FDA to potentially make
bosulif available for Ph+ CML patients in first-line setting
* No new or unexpected safety issues were identified in
Phase 3 BFORE study of BOSULIF
* Pfizer Inc - Pfizer retains all rights to commercialize
BOSULIF globally
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: