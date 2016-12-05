Dec 5 Pdc Energy Inc -
* PDC energy announces 2017 capital budget of $725 to $775
million; anticipates greater than 40% annual production growth
with projected year-end 2017 debt to ebitdax of approximately
1.8x
* Sees annual production of approximately 30.0 to 33.0
million barrels of oil equivalent in 2017
* Sees oil production to account for approximately 43% of
total production in 2017
* Sees year-end 2017 cash on hand of about $200 million,
debt to ebitdax of about 1.8 times
* Q1 2017 production is expected to be in-line with
anticipated q4 2016 volumes due to timing of turn-in-lines
