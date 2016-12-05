Dec 5 Novelion Therapeutics Inc :
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary
of Novelion Therapeutics, enters into agreement in principle to
settle class action shareholder lawsuit
* Agreement provides for an aggregate settlement payment by
or on behalf of Aegerion of $22.25 million
* Novelion Therapeutics - expects $22 million of settlement
will be funded by Aegerion's insurance proceeds and $250,000
will be funded by Aegerion
* Novelion Therapeutics - settlement would include dismissal
of all claims against aegerion and named individuals in class
action litigation
* Also announced plans to undertake a reverse stock split of
shares on basis of a consolidation ration of one for five
* Consolidation is expected to take effect on or about
December 16, 2016
