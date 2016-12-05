Dec 5 Seattle Genetics Inc :
* Press release - Seattle Genetics highlights phase 1
vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A) data presentations,
including combination therapy with HMAs, in patients with acute
myeloid leukemia at ASH annual meeting
* Both combination, monotherapy data show 33A well-tolerated
with rapid, high remission rates for AML patients in multiple
phase 1 trials
* Is broadly evaluating 33A across multiple lines of therapy
in patients with myeloid malignancies
* 33A is currently being evaluated in combination with HMAs
in ongoing global phase 3 CASCADE study
