Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Diamond Estates Wines & Spirit Inc :
* Diamond Estates announces increase to previously announced private placement offering
* Has agreed to increase size of offering from up to $5.0 million to up to $8.0 million
* Size of offering was increased by agreement between Diamond Estates, Paradigm and GMP
* Has agreed to increase size of offering from up to $5.0 million to up to $8.0 million or 36.4 million common shares
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.