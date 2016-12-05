Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 TMX Group Ltd
* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - November 2016
* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transactions for all TMX equities marketplaces was 23.7 mln versus 18.8 mln
* TMX Group Ltd - MX monthly volume for CGB of 3 million contracts and an overall monthly volume record in November 2016 with 9.4 million contracts traded
* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transaction value for all TMX equities marketplaces was $146.7 billion versus $105.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.