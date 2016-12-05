Dec 5 TMX Group Ltd

* TMX Group consolidated trading statistics - November 2016

* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transactions for all TMX equities marketplaces was 23.7 mln versus 18.8 mln

* TMX Group Ltd - MX monthly volume for CGB of 3 million contracts and an overall monthly volume record in November 2016 with 9.4 million contracts traded

* TMX Group Ltd - Nov. Transaction value for all TMX equities marketplaces was $146.7 billion versus $105.55 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: