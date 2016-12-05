Dec 5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Lexicon reports top-line results from phase 2 clinical trial conducted in collaboration with JDRF

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-sotagliflozin was well tolerated in study, smaller proportion of patients experiencing treatment-emergent adverse events

* Results for a1c primary endpoint numerically favored sotagliflozin, but did not reach statistical significance

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-patients treated with sotagliflozin achieved mean reduction of 0.62 kg in body weight from baseline to week 12, compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: