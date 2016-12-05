Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Lexicon reports top-line results from phase 2 clinical trial conducted in collaboration with JDRF
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-sotagliflozin was well tolerated in study, smaller proportion of patients experiencing treatment-emergent adverse events
* Results for a1c primary endpoint numerically favored sotagliflozin, but did not reach statistical significance
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-patients treated with sotagliflozin achieved mean reduction of 0.62 kg in body weight from baseline to week 12, compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.