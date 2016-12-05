Dec 5 Irhythm Technologies Inc :

* Irhythm Technologies announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides full year 2016 financial outlook

* Q3 revenue rose 80 percent to $16.8 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $62.4 million to $62.9 million

* Loss from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $2.7 million, compared to $5.5 million for same period of prior year