Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Irhythm Technologies Inc :
* Irhythm Technologies announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides full year 2016 financial outlook
* Q3 revenue rose 80 percent to $16.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $62.4 million to $62.9 million
* Loss from operations for Q3 of 2016 was $2.7 million, compared to $5.5 million for same period of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.