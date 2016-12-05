Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Kinder Morgan Inc :
* Kinder Morgan announces 2017 financial expectations
* Expect to generate $4.46 billion of distributable cash flow for 2017 which continues to provide us great strength and flexibility
* KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50 per share in 2017
* Expects to provide guidance on a revised dividend policy in latter part of 2017
* Sees invest $3.2 billion on expansion projects in 2017
* Kinder Morgan Inc - expects to generate $1.99 per share of distributable cash flow and $7.2 billion of adjusted ebitda in 2017, essentially flat to 2016
* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, estimates that every $1 per barrel change in average WTI crude oil price impacts distributable cash flow by about $6 million
* Kinder Morgan - for 2017, company estimates each $0.10 per mmbtu change in price of natural gas impacts distributable cash flow by about $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.