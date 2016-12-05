Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Matador Resources Co
* Matador Resources Company announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* Matador Resources Co says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock
* Matador Resources Co - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund aggregate purchase price for approximately 4,600 net leasehold acres
* Matador Resources Co - Intends to use net proceeds to fund capital expenditures for a number of midstream initiatives in Delaware basin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.