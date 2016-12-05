Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Bob Evans Farms Inc
* Bob Evans reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter results and updates fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56
* Sees FY 2017 sales $390 million to $410 million
* Q2 sales $316 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.54 to $1.72
* Bob Evans Farms Inc - Lowers fiscal year 2017 GAAP diluted EPS guidance range
* Bob Evans Restaurants' sales trend continued to improve as Q2 same-store sales declined 1.8 percent
* Current share repurchase authorization extended through December 31, 2017
* Board is working with J.P. Morgan to review and evaluate potential opportunities for value creation
* Bob Evans Farms Inc says for 2017 raised non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $2.15 to $2.30, from $2.05 to $2.20 previously
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.