Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Bellicum presents clinical results to date of BPX-501 pediatric program and provides regulatory update at investor event during ash annual meeting
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - protocol assistance provided by European Medicines Agency (EMA) for registration study of BPX-501 in EUROPE is complete
* Finalizing plans for BP-004 trial extension
* Anticipates that it could pursue approval in EU under "exceptional circumstances" provision
* Bellicum Pharmaceuticals - continues to discuss regulatory path to approval in U.S. with FDA and expects to provide an update in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.