Nikkei pushes closer to one-year high, on track for weekly gain
* Market gets tailwind from dollar's overnight 1.1 gain vs yen
Dec 5 Coupa Software Inc :
* Coupa software reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.22
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.16 to $0.19
* Sees Fy 2017 non-gaap loss per share $1.67 to $1.73
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $35.5 million to $36 million
* Sees Fy 2017 revenue $131.3 million to $131.8 million
* Q3 revenue $35.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 26 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's Barr Laboratories Inc has reached a $225 million settlement in an antitrust class action that accused the drugmaker of keeping a generic version of Bayer AG's antibiotic Cipro off the market, court documents showed.
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.