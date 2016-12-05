Dec 5 Aflac Inc

* Aflac Incorporated announces notes tender offer

* Aflac says has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to a purchase price of $400 million of its 6.900% senior notes due 2039

* Aflac says tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., new york city time, on january 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: