BRIEF-Finish line to exit JackRabbit
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
Dec 5 American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP announces cdn$100 million bought deal equity financing for strategic hotel acquisition
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP says sell on a bought deal basis, 9.8 million Limited Partnership units of AHIP at a price of CDN$10.20 per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties - Intends to use proceeds from offering to partially fund potential acquisition of 3 embassy suites by hilton branded hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has entered into a definitive agreement with affiliates of Criticalpoint Capital Llc
* The Kroger Co, the Cincinnati-based parent company of Loaf 'n Jug, Turkey Hill Minit Market, Tom Thumb, Kwik Shop and Quik Stop moves all its c-store business to mclane company
Jan 26 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, said on Thursday that it would acquire U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for about $880 million in a deal that is expected to shake up the international payments landscape.