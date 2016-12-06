MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 G4G Capital Corp
* G4G Capital - Agnico Eagle agreed to purchase common shares equal to 19.9 percent of total issued, outstanding common shares at price of C$1.20 per common share
* G4G Capital Corp. (to be renamed White Gold Corp.) announces strategic investment by Agnico Eagle and private placement
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share