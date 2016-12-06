Dec 6 Kiadis Pharma NV :

* Presents positive 1-year follow-up data of its pivotal Phase II Trial with ATIR101

* Significant reduction in Transplant Related Mortality and improvement in Overall Survival observed in comparison to an observational control group

* Zero patients developed grade III-IV acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease upon infusion of ATIR101