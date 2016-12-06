Dec 6 Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Eurofins reinforces its north american footprint with the acquisition of Exova's environment testing laboratories in Eastern Canada

* Acquisition of Exova's environment testing business in Eastern Canada for about C$13 million ($9.80 million)

* Acquired business includes 5 laboratories in quebec and ontario, employing about 160 staff, and generated around C$19m of revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)