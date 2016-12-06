BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Eurofins reinforces its north american footprint with the acquisition of Exova's environment testing laboratories in Eastern Canada
* Acquisition of Exova's environment testing business in Eastern Canada for about C$13 million ($9.80 million)
* Acquired business includes 5 laboratories in quebec and ontario, employing about 160 staff, and generated around C$19m of revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3265 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share