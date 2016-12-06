Dec 6 Photronics Inc

* Photronics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $104 million to $112 million

* Q4 sales $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Photronics - for Q1 of 2017, Photronics expects net income attributable to photronics shareholders to be between $0.01 and $0.06 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $107.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: