MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Photronics Inc
* Photronics reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.01 to $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $104 million to $112 million
* Q4 sales $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Photronics - for Q1 of 2017, Photronics expects net income attributable to photronics shareholders to be between $0.01 and $0.06 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $107.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: