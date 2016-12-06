Dec 6 Conn's Inc

* Conn's Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* November same store sales fell 8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct of total net sales for Q4 2017

* Conn's - for Q4 of fiscal 2017, sees credit segment finance charges, other revenues between 18.75 pct and 19.25 pct of average total customer portfolio balance

* Sees change in same store sales down approximately 10.0 pct for Q4 2017

* Conn's Inc - for November, same store sales were down approximately 8 pct, primarily as a result of recent underwriting refinements

* Qtrly total revenues $308.4 million versus $323.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: