MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Conn's Inc
* Conn's Inc reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.12
* November same store sales fell 8 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct of total net sales for Q4 2017
* Conn's - for Q4 of fiscal 2017, sees credit segment finance charges, other revenues between 18.75 pct and 19.25 pct of average total customer portfolio balance
* Sees change in same store sales down approximately 10.0 pct for Q4 2017
* Conn's Inc - for November, same store sales were down approximately 8 pct, primarily as a result of recent underwriting refinements
* Qtrly total revenues $308.4 million versus $323.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: