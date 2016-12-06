MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Alacer Gold Corp
* Alacer Gold revises 2016 production and cost guidance
* Revised 2016 production guidance to between 115,000 ounces and 125,000 ounces of gold
* Alacer Gold Corp - 2016 cost guidance for total cash costs is revised to between $675 per ounce and $725 per ounce
* Sees 2016 all-in sustaining costs to between $900 per ounce and $950 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: