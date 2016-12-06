Dec 6 HD Supply Holdings Inc

* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

* HD Supply Holdings Inc says for Q4 2016, anticipate net sales to be in range of $1,605 million and $1,665 million

* HD Supply Holdings Inc for our Q4 2016, sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $160 million and $175 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.83

* Q3 earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.46

* Sees Q4 2016 sales $1.605 billion to $1.665 billion

* November sales rose 2.3 percent to $526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: