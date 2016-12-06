UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Godaddy Inc
* GoDaddy acquires Host Europe Group, becomes market leader in Europe for small business cloud services
* GoDaddy Inc says deal includes eur 605 million paid to selling shareholders and eur 1.08 billion in assumed net debt
* GoDaddy Inc says intends to explore strategic alternatives for PlusServer business
* GoDaddy Inc says Patrick Pulvermüller will lead combined company's European operations
* GoDaddy Inc says co's European team will report into Pulvermüller
* GoDaddy Inc says intends to integrate majority of HEG's business while exploring strategic alternatives for HEG's PlusServer managed hosting business
* GoDaddy Inc says deal for eur 1.69 billion
* Transaction has been approved by GoDaddy board of directors and HEG's shareholders
* GoDaddy Inc says PlusServer business is expected to generate approximately $92 million in bookings and $41 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* GoDaddy Inc says HEG is on track to generate approximately $328 million in bookings and approximately $139 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016
* GoDaddy Inc says financing for transaction has been committed by existing lenders at interest rates similar to GoDaddy's existing term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.