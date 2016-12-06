MOVES-Wells Fargo appoints new Asia Pacific head
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
Dec 6 Bank of Montreal:
* BMO Financial Group reports net income of C$4.6 billion for fiscal 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$2.10
* Q4 earnings per share C$2.02
* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total provision for credit losses was $174 million, an increase of $46 million from prior year
* Bank of Montreal - assets under management and administration increased $12 billion or 1% from a year ago to $875 billion at quarter-end
* Bank of Montreal - qtrly net interest income $2,498 million versus $2,311 million
* Bank of Montreal - announced a q1 2017 dividend of $0.88 per common share, up $0.02 or 2% from preceding quarter
* Bank of Montreal - BMO's common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio was 10.1% at October 31, 2016
Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a lower-than-expected 3.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, and defended its licensing model in the face of multiple legal challenges over its alleged "anticompetitive" tactics.
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share