* 2017 EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.43 to $0.46
* 2017 adjusted EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.54 to
$0.57
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $747.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At Home Group - fiscal 2017 net sales outlook is based on
23 net new store openings and an assumed comparable store sales
increase of 2.5% to 3.0%
* At Home Group Inc- for full year, now expect to achieve
20% to 22% net sales growth
* Q3 same store sales rose 4.2 percent
* At Home Group Inc sees FY net sales to be in a range of
$750 million to $758 million
* At Home Group Inc sees FY gross capital expenditures to be
in a range of $138 million to $148 million
* "For the full year we now expect to achieve 20% to 22% net
sales growth"
* At Home Group Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017
financial results
* Q3 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $170.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $165.6 million
