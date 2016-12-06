BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 6 Genesco Inc :
* Transaction is expected to close by end of 2016
* Terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Shoes For Crews to acquire Suregrip Footwear from Genesco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri