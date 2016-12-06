BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Dec 6 Roper Technologies Inc :
* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Roper's 2017 cash flow
* Roper Technologies Inc - acquisition will be funded by cash on hand, borrowings under Roper's existing credit facility, and new debt
* Roper Technologies - Deltek's leadership team, headed by Mike Corkery, will continue to manage business and its global team of 2,400 professionals
* Roper Technologies Inc - including estimated financing costs, acquisition is expected to add $80 million to Roper's 2017 free cash flow
* Roper Technologies Inc - deal for all cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion
* Roper Technologies Inc - Deltek's name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction
* Roper Technologies Inc - Roper expects Deltek to deliver $535 million of revenue and $200 million of ebitda in 2017
* Deltek's name, brands and office locations will not change as a result of transaction
* Roper Technologies - expects transaction to have limited impact on 2017 eps due to non-cash amortization expense, extent of which has not yet been determined
* Roper Technologies to acquire Deltek, leading provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share