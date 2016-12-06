UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Synchronoss Technologies Inc
* Synchronoss to acquire Intralinks Holdings, Inc. For $13.00 per share or $821 million in equity value
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc- transaction was unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies
* Stephen G Waldis, founder and current chief executive officer, will serve as executive chairman of board
* Synchronoss Technologies - expects to finance intralinks deal with existing cash,proceeds from sequential technology transaction,$900 million of new debt
* Given expected closing in first calendar quarter of 2017, co expects intralinks transaction to have no impact to q4
* Synchronoss technologies inc - targeting $40 million of combined synergies within first year of closing intralinks deal
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - to divest a portion of its activation business to sequential technology international for $146 million
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - strategic alternatives being pursued for remaining activation assets
* Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Intralinks, is expected to be appointed as CEO of Synchronoss upon closing
* Synchronoss Technologies -giving initial 2017 revenue guidance of between $810 million- $820 million with pro forma eps of between $2.45-$2.60 for combined entity
* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - Synchronoss expects Intralinks transaction to have no impact to its Q4 financials
* Synchronoss Technologies to acquire Intralinks Holdings accelerating strategic transformation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.