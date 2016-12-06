Dec 6 Blackstone Group Lp
* Optiv Security- KKR is making investment primarily from
its eleventh Americas Private Equity investment fund
* Optiv Security- co is being acquired from a group of
private investors, including a private equity fund managed by
Blackstone
* Optiv Security- financial terms of transaction are not
being disclosed.
* Optiv Security- signing of a definitive agreement under
which KKR will acquire a majority stake in Optiv
* Optiv Security- other selling shareholders include
Investcorp and Sverica
* Optiv Security to be acquired by KKR
