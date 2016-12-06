BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Knight Therapeutics Inc
* Knight Therapeutics enters into agreement for a $75 million bought deal of common shares
* Knight Therapeutics Inc says underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.5 million common shares of company at a price of $10.00 per common share
* Knight Therapeutics Inc says offering is scheduled to close on or about December 22, 2016
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation