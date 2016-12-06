BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 HomeStreet Inc
* HomeStreet Inc announces "at the market" offering of common stock
* HomeStreet Inc says sale of up to $60 million of its common stock through an "at market" equity offering program
* Co may also use a portion of net proceeds from offering to provide new capital to homestreet bank to support its future growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation