Dec 6 Xtra Gold Resources Corp:

* Xtra Gold announces 2016 normal course issuer bid and results of 2015 bid

* Xtra Gold Resources Corp - company intends to proceed with a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 4 million common shares of company

* Xtra Gold Resources - accepted a noticed filed by company of its intention to renew its prior normal course issuer bid for a further one year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: