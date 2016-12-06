BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Asure Software Inc:
* Asure Software Inc announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 1.70 million common shares priced at $8.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation