BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Vectrus Inc:
* Vectrus appoints Charles L. Prow president and chief executive officer
* Vectrus Inc - Prow was also appointed to board of directors and succeeds Kenneth W. Hunzeker, who retired effective December 5, 2016
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation