BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy Llc - commenced a cash tender offer to purchase any and all of its 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Parsley Energy Llc - tender offer is contingent upon parsley's completion of a proposed debt financing transaction
* Parsley Energy, Llc announces tender offer for any and all of its 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation