BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 Goviex Uranium Inc
* Goviex uranium-is increasing private placement announced nov 30 by 5 million units for offering of up to 35 million units at a price of c$0.10 per unit
* Goviex uranium inc- net proceeds from private placement will be used to fund continued exploration and development activities on company's assets
* Goviex uranium - co has option to increase size of private placement by up to 15%, for total maximum gross proceeds of up to c$4.025 million
* Goviex uranium inc - clients of sprott group of companies are now expected to subscribe for 25 million units of private placement
* Goviex to increase sprott-led private placement
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation