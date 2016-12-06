Dec 6 Aphria Inc

* Tetra Bio-pharma - conducting non-brokered private placement with Aphria of 5 million units at price of $0.20/unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million

* Tetra Bio-pharma - proceeds of private placement will be used to initiate clinical trials in Phytopain Pharma Inc

* Aphria makes $1,000,000 investment in Tetra bio-pharma via private placement to fund Phytopain Pharma clinical trials