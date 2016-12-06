BRIEF-McKesson to acquire CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 bln
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Dec 6 XPEL Technologies Corp -
* Proform library will become fully integrated as part of xpel's dap offering
* XPEL is also announcing restructuring of its licensing agreement with Proform Protective Films, Inc
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Michael Mayall, pro-tect's ceo and president will join XPEL
* XPEL announces acquisition of pro-tect film distributing, inc. And integration of proform design library Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $2.86 from continuing operations
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
* Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts and Isle of Capri Casinos vote to approve Eldorado's acquisition of Isle of Capri