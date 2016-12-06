BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Harman International Industries Inc -
* Harman International Industries - as per agreement, co has rights to distribute new co-branded aftermarket navdy with harman device to automotive oems
* Harman announces strategic investment in navdy and partners to offer aftermarket augmented reality driving device to global automotive oems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation