BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Barnes & Noble Education Inc -
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.9 percent
* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales are expected to decrease by 2.0% to 3.0%
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million
* Barnes & noble education inc sees expects fy 2017 adjusted ebitda to increase on a percentage basis in mid-single digits compared with prior year
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.01per share
* Barnes & noble education reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.63
* Q2 sales $770.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $778.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation