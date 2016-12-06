Dec 6 Barnes & Noble Education Inc -

* Q2 same store sales fell 2.9 percent

* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales are expected to decrease by 2.0% to 3.0%

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $40 million

* Barnes & noble education inc sees expects fy 2017 adjusted ebitda to increase on a percentage basis in mid-single digits compared with prior year

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.01per share

* Barnes & noble education reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 sales $770.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $778.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 3 to 4 percent