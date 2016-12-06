BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share
Dec 6 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd:
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results & provides clinical and operational update
* Q3 loss per share $0.001
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd - XTL reported $2.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2016
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd - funds will be used to advance hcdr1 clinical program for treatment of SLE, to investigate its use in other indications
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation