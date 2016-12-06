UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Synopsys Inc:
* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement
* Synopsys - entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with wells fargo bank na, to repurchase an aggregate of $100 million of synopsys stock
* Under terms synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 1.39 million shares
* Remainder to be settled on or before feb 16, 2017, upon completion of repurchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.