BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
Dec 6 Philip Morris International Inc:
* Massimo Ferragamo elected to the board of directors of Philip Morris International (PMI)
* Philip Morris International Inc - with addition of Ferragamo, PMI board will now total 13 directors
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget