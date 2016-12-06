BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 RLJ Lodging Trust
* RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of two hotels in New York City for $286 million
* To use proceeds from sale of these hotels for general corporate purposes, which may include paying down debt, repurchasing shares
* Separately, company sold one other hotel in Bakersfield, CA for $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget