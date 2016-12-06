BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 Forest City Realty Trust Inc -
* All of outstanding shares of co's class B common stock would be converted into shares of co's class A common stock
* In addition, holders of class B shares will exchange each of their class B shares for 1.31 shares of class A common stock
* Says will be seeking shareholder approval of reclassification at company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Also announced that Bruce C. Ratner, who has served as a director since 2007, will also step down from board by year-end
* Charles Ratner will retire from forest city, effective Dec. 31, 2016, and will step down from board at that time
* Board will appoint James A. Ratner, to succeed Charles Ratner as non-executive chairman
* Intends to fill the two board vacancies with new, independent directors
* Forest city enters into agreement to eliminate the company's dual-class share structure; announces board changes and corporate governance enhancements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget