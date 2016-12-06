BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific
* Wells Fargo names Jafar Amin regional president for Asia Pacific region
Dec 6 National Retail Properties Inc
* National Retail Properties Inc prices offering of $350,000,000 of 3.60 pct senior unsecured notes due 2026
* National Retail Properties Inc - notes were offered at 98.897 pct of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.733 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget