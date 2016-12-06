BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Transcontinental Inc :
* Revenues for Q4 of 2016 went from $540.1 million to $555.6 million, an increase of 2.9%
* Magazine and commercial product printing activities will be affected by a reduction in print advertising in fiscal 2017
* We expect stable revenues within printing division in 2017
* Transcontinental Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of corporation of $0.99 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.75
* Non-recurring contract to print census of Canada, will also have an adverse effect in early 2017
* Transcontinental Inc. announces its results for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
