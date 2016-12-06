BRIEF-Western Forest Products announces closure of its South Vancouver island remanufacturing plant
* Western Forest Products Inc. announces remanufacturing consolidation
Dec 6 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the ruling of the International Court Of Arbitration in relation to its subsidiary, Plaza Centers
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - co and Klepierre reached a settlement in which, inter alia, EI shall pay euro 1.2 million to Klepierre
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Klepierre shall release all of claims against ei, its fully owned subsidiary, Elbit Ultrasound B.V./S.À.R.L. and Plaza
* Elbit Imaging-due to guarantee of co to original transaction and according to dutch law, co is obliged to pay amount determined by court
* Elbit Imaging Ltd - Plaza paid to Klepierre costs arising from legal process in amount of approximately euro 0.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget
