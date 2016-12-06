Dec 6 Stemline Therapeutics Inc :

* SL-401 was found to be safe and well tolerated, and side effects were predictable and manageable

* Stemline Therapeutics presents SL-401 lead-in results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial in AML in remission with MRD and Phase 2 trial in high-risk myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) at ASH