Dec 6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - priced an offering of EUR 500.0 million principal amount of its 1.414% senior unsecured notes due 2022

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc says also priced an offering of eur 500.0 million principal amount of its 2.425% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: