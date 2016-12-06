GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
Dec 6 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Zimmer Biomet prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc - priced an offering of EUR 500.0 million principal amount of its 1.414% senior unsecured notes due 2022
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc says also priced an offering of eur 500.0 million principal amount of its 2.425% senior unsecured notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.